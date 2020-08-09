Connect with us

Jacksonville shows no new COVID-19 fatalities in nearly a month

Jacksonville was spared a daily death due to coronavirus for the first time since July 18.

No county in the five-county First Coast region recorded any daily coronavirus deaths, according to Florida Department of Health figures released Sunday.

The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 held steady at 288 while the number of total cases in Northeast Florida increased by 444 over Saturday morning’s figure to 32,494.

The number of daily fatalities remaining unchanged shifts a notable trend for Jacksonville in particular. The city had been recording at least one death on a daily basis going back to July 18. Friday’s and Saturday’s state figures showed Jacksonville recorded 12 and 11 fatalities respectively, closing in on the city’s single-day record of 16 fatalities on July 25.

Jacksonville’s positivity rate for coronavirus testing has also stabilized in the past two weeks. Jacksonville recorded a 21.1% positivity test rate July 9. The city then retreated below 10% for the first time in weeks three days later on July 12.

The positivity rate for coronavirus tests had fluctuated through mid-July and then in late July those figures started to even out. Sunday’s figures showed Jacksonville’s positivity rate at 6.9%. The positivity rate hasn’t exceeded 10% in August and that figure has averaged 7.2% in the past seven days. The average positivity rate for the past two weeks in Jacksonville is now 7.4%.

In other areas of the First Coast:

  • St. Johns County recorded 42 new infections for a total of 3,635.
  • Clay County ticked up by 37 new cases for a total of 3,282.
  • Baker County saw 80 new cases for a total of 907.
  • Nassau County recorded 14 new cases for a total of 1,233.

Across Florida, there are now 532,806 fatalities caused by COVID-19 and 8,315 have died.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    August 9, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Omg. Really!? Our children will be trying to transition back into school ! Please do not take these numbers as a reprieve from being over protective of our children!

