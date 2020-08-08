Connect with us

Jacksonville records double-digit coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Deaths have nearly tripled since July 1.

on

Jacksonville’s daily COVID-19 deaths were in the double digits for the second day in a row, according to Florida Department of Health data released Saturday.

There were 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Jacksonville over Friday’s report, which showed 12 new deaths. Prior to the past two days, Jacksonville had only seen one day with double digit fatalities on July 25 when 16 deaths were recorded, the highest single-day figure so far in the city.

Jacksonville now has a total of 188 deaths, which is nearly three times the number of COVID-19 fatalities the city had on July 1 when that figure stood at 68. The total is up 31 just since Aug. 1.

Jacksonville also broke the 23,000 mark for total coronavirus cases recorded with 277 new infections added in Saturday morning’s data. There are now 23,166 cases  recorded in Jacksonville.

The five-county First Coast area also broke the 32,000 total case count, adding 591 new cases. That total number of infections in Northeast Florida now stands at 32,050.

Elsewhere across the First Coast:

— Baker County added 197 new infections, according to Saturday’s data for a total of 827 with no new fatalities, holding steady at four.

— Clay County recorded 59 new cases for a total of 3,245 and one new fatality for a sum of 51.

— St. Johns County added 41 new infections for a tally of 3,593 and no new deaths remaining at 34.

— Nassau County added 17 new cases for a total of 1,219 infections and no new fatalities holding steady at 11.

Written By

Drew Dixon

