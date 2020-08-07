Jacksonville sees second highest number of COVID-19 deaths for one day

Jacksonville saw the second highest jump in single-day fatalities due to coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data released Friday morning.

There were 12 new deaths caused by COVID-19 compared to figures released Thursday morning for a new total fatality figure of 177. It’s the second time in two weeks that Jacksonville saw a notable spike in coronavirus fatalities.

There was a jump of 16 new fatalities in the data released July 25. It was the highest recorded increase in coronavirus fatalities in Jacksonville at that point when Jacksonville had at total of 138 deaths.

That increase of 39 fatalities in just two weeks represents a 28% jump in deaths caused by the virus in Jacksonville. The new daily figure of 177 deaths is a 61% increase since July 1 when there were 68 fatalities in the city.

Jacksonville also added 321 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 22,889, up compared to Thursday morning’s figure of 22,568.

The five-county First Coast area surpassed 31,000 Friday morning for a total of 31,459 infections, up by 657 compared to Thursday morning’s figure of 30,802.

The Northeast Florida region is also up by 13 new fatalities for a total of 276, that’s up by 29 just since Aug. 1. The fatality figure is well beyond doubling the July 1 figure of 115.

Elsewhere on the First Coast:

St. Johns County recorded a new fatality in Friday’s figures for a total of 34. There were also 40 new cases for a total of 3,552 infections.

Clay County tallied 76 new infections for a total of 3,186 with no new fatalities holding steady at 50.

Nassau County added 28 new infections for a total of 1,202 and no new fatalities added to the county’s figure of 11.

Baker County saw an out-of-the-ordinary spike in coronvavirus cases for the rural area with an increase of 102 new cases in one day for a total of 630. Baker had no new fatalities maintaining that total at four.

Across Florida, there are now 518,075 people have been infected with COVID-19 while another 8,051 have died from the infection.