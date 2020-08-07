Another 7.7K COVID-19 diagnoses as deaths remain lower than last week

State health officials reported Friday an addition 7,686 COVID-19 diagnoses as positive trends continue for the state.

At the peak of the pandemic’s resurgence in July, sometimes more than 10,000 people tested positive daily. But while recent positive confirmations may be artificially depressed because testing sites closed as Hurricane Isaias loomed over the state, the percent positivity rate has trended down.

Daily fatalities, while still high, have started turning down, too. Since Thursday’s report, officials confirmed the deaths of 180 Floridians.

Last week, officials confirmed 1,245 deaths, the most of any week since outbreaks were confirmed in Florida in March. And a week ago, the state tallied a record 257 deaths in 24 hours. But this week, deaths appeared to slow down.

Overall, 7,927 Floridians and 124 non-residents have died in the state.

However, confirmed hospitalizations are trending upward, with another 599 residents hospitalized as of Friday. In total, 29,730 Floridians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reports that 7,182 individuals are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, 167 fewer than about 24 hours earlier.

The new diagnoses reported Friday comprised residents and non-residents whose diagnoses DOH confirmed between Thursday morning and Friday morning. For all day Thursday, the state confirmed cases in 7,719 residents.

On Thursday, Florida received test results from 87,725 individuals. In total, the state has tested more than 3.9 million people for COVID-19.

In total, 518,075 people, including 5,654 non-Floridians, have tested positive in the state.

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.