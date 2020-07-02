Jacksonville sets record with 767 new COVID-19 cases

Jacksonville recorded a new high in daily coronavirus case additions and the First Coast has plowed past 9,000 total cases for the five-county region, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health Thursday.

Jacksonville saw an increase of 767 cases of COVID-19 according to figures for Wednesday, a new single-day high bringing the total number of cases to 7,247. The previous single-day record for additional coronavirus cases in Jacksonville was 740 on June 27.

Jacksonville also added a new fatality attributed to the illness with that total figure now standing at 68.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are returning positive continues to run high in Jacksonville. Wednesday’s positive test rate stood at 15.4%, just beneath the record of 15.8% set on Sunday.

Other Northeast Florida counties showed significant increases Wednesday as well. St. Johns County continues to rack up substantial daily additions in coronavirus cases as that county jumped by 79 Wednesday breaking the 1,000-case mark arriving at 1,068 in total.

St. Johns County also added another fatality attributed to COVID-19, standing at eight total.

St. Johns County is also maintaining a high rate of positive test results showing 12.2% of all tests came back positive Wednesday, just off the record of 12.9% set Tuesday.

Clay County recorded a notable spike in coronavirus cases as well Wednesday, increasing by 72 infections arriving at 801. Clay set a new record for daily positive rates of administered tests Wednesday. That figure stands at 12%.

Other areas of the five-county First Coast region recorded modest upticks in cases. Nassau County jumped by 29 and Bake County increased by eight.

Across Northeast Florida there are now 9,421 total cases of COVID-19, 115 fatalities and 581 hospitalizations. That’s about 2,000 new cases for the region just since June 27, a span of just five days.

Across Florida, 169,106 infections have been recorded according to Wednesday’s figure, 3,617 people have died from the illness and 15,150 have been hospitalized.