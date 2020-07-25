Jacksonville sets new single-day COVID-19 death record

Jacksonville saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths, according to Florida Department of Health data released Saturday.

Jacksonville recorded 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 Friday for a total 138. That’s the biggest one-day increase in Jacksonville since the outbreak began in March and marks the continuation of a rapidly growing death toll in the city this month.

The number of deaths has now more than doubled this month. Jacksonville had 68 deaths due to coronavirus on July 1.

Jacksonville added 507 new cases over Thursday for a total of 19,288. There were an additional 25 hospitalizations as well for a total of 575 in Jacksonville.

The five-county First Coast region saw 710 new cases Friday for a total of 25,836. A total of 965 people have been hospitalized, up by 33 from the previous day and 216 people have died from the illness in Northeast Florida, up 18 from Thursday.

Deaths have nearly doubled the 115 attributed to the illness in the region on July 1.

Elsewhere on the First Coast, Clay County tallied 84 new cases Friday for a total of 2,473. There were no new deaths in Clay, holding steady at 47 while adding seven new hospitalizations for a total of 170.

St. Johns County confirmed an additional 75 cases Friday for a total of 2,871, one new death for a total of 19 and one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 146.

Nassau County added 24 new cases for a total of 919. Nassau also added a single new death Friday for a total of eight and no new hospitalizations holding steady at 49.

Backer County racked up 20 new cases Friday bringing that sum to 285 with no changes in deaths or hospitalizations, holding steady at four and 25 respectively.

______

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.