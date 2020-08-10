Connect with us

Ron DeSantis wants college sports back, notes nothing is ‘risk free’

He also reiterated calls for the FSU/UF rivalry game that’s currently a no-go.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis unambiguously endorsed the return of college football Monday, noting that nothing in life comes without risk.

“They want to play, and I support their efforts to do so. Not just football, but all men’s and women’s sports,” DeSantis said to reporters Monday. “There’s never anything that you do in life that’s risk free.”

The Governor had addressed the topic previously Monday, telling radio host Clay Travis that he believes “without question,” the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference should play football this fall.

“My sense would be the vast, vast majority of players would want to be out there and play,” DeSantis told Travis, a friendly host who agrees with him on ramping up revenue sports sooner rather than later.

DeSantis said “everybody else is playing,” referring to pro sports such as Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Soccer.

“There’s no reason we can’t play high school and college athletics,” DeSantis said, adding that ACC and SEC schools by and large “do want to play.”

“We’ve gotta play,” DeSantis said, again urging the interconference Florida/Florida State rivalry game to emerge despite schedules not contemplating such at this time.

DeSantis expressed confidence that “most of our boards of trustees” would back the resumption of athletics, in contrast to apparent squeamishness in the Big Ten and elsewhere.

“They should reach out to all the Big Ten athletes and say ‘hey, we’re playing’,” the Governor said, discussing potential poaching from universities located in areas where games will be suspended.

Regarding the novel coronavirus, DeSantis noted “very few of the folks” in the college-aged cohort have real symptoms from COVID-19.

“They usually have no symptoms or very mild symptoms … most of these athletes never end up getting ill,” the Governor said.

The Governor has traveled the state arguing for the necessary resumption of sports, including at a roundtable last week in Jacksonville highlighting the return of high-school sports.

“Being in these environments gives them structure and sets them up for success,” DeSantis said, noting that athletes would be doing “other things” if not playing.

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ward Posey

    August 10, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    This guy is dumber than a rock. A bloated phony. Has he had a frontal lobotomy since college.

    Reply

