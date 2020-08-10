Pandemic, hurricane season underscore need for interoperable communications

For most people, weathering the pandemic has become routine. Adding in an active hurricane season makes it a bit rougher, but most Sunshine State natives know the drill.

For first responders, it’s not that easy.

To be effective, they need to be able to communicate. In the middle of a storm, 30 minutes without phone or internet service could be the difference between life and death.

Ensuring they have the tools to get the information they need, when they need it, requires interoperability — the ability to seamlessly communicate via voice, video and data.

Motorola Solutions is working to equip public safety agencies with the tech they need through its Cloud Connect subscription service, which allows land mobile radio (LMR) network users to quickly connect securely to each other for fast, interoperable communications.

It does so by combining its advanced WAVE software with the radio technology known as Project 25, or P25, which have become the standard for mission-critical voice communications.

The system was battle tested during Hurricane Isaias’ march up the East Coast. When it passed through North Carolina and South Carolina, their ASTRO 25 systems stayed online through the worst of it.

Other states have started outfitting first responders with Motorola tech as well. Most recently, the Office of Michigan’s Public Safety Communications System announced plans to extend their network to connect to Indiana’s.

“Incidents don’t usually stop at a state’s border and neither should a first responder’s ability to communicate,” said Brad Stoddard, MPSCS director and Michigan statewide interoperability coordinator (SWIC). “We continue to evolve our statewide radio system, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 14, to one of the most advanced communication systems in the country. First responders across the state and in Indiana will have the future capability to connect with each other regardless of their location, network or device. These capabilities are critical when an emergency strikes.”

Motorola Solutions VP of Central Region Sales Chris Lonnett added, “Seamless interoperability is no longer a promise, it’s a reality. With Critical Connect, Michigan and Indiana have demonstrated how they can communicate within minutes to send first responders closest to an incident regardless of the network or technology they use. For example, if you’re in a car accident on Interstate 80/94, the Indiana State Police can communicate effortlessly with the closest emergency medical technicians to get you the help you need, regardless of which state they are coming from.”

Louisiana, meanwhile, has relied on its interoperable ASTRO 25 system since Hurricane Katrina hit the state more than a decade ago. The Louisiana Wireless Information Networks provides voice communications for more than 99,000 users from federal, state, local and non-governmental agencies. Amid the pandemic, the network has been indispensable.