Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

FSU, hospital team up on COVID-19 tests

Corona Economics Headlines

Virus surge makes US weak link in global economic recovery

Headlines

FSU, hospital team up on COVID-19 tests

Rapid testing could help the school reopen.

on

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare have agreed to partner on a testing procedure and a lab facility that will allow university students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 test results in 24 hours or less.

“The ability to do this testing and quickly get results could be the difference in the ability to open things back up,” FSU Vice President for Research Gary K. Ostrander said in a prepared statement Monday.

The new testing procedure, which received approval for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was developed by Jonathan Dennis, an associate professor in FSU’s Department of Biological Science. To test human specimens and provide diagnostic results for treatment, entities must have what is known as a CLIA — or clinical improvement amendment — certificate. While the university isn’t required to have a CLIA certificate for research, it would be required to have one for testing students.

Tallahassee Memorial has a CLIA certificate and agreed to work with the university to provide a testing lab site and lab personnel. The lab ran its first test Aug. 3, based on samples collected from hospital patients and will be able to process 1,000 samples a day when running at full capacity.

Initially the tests will be available to university students, faculty and staff and hospital patients, but that could change.

“The initial goal of this partnership was to match FSU’s intellectual and technological assets with our commercial and regulatory expertise,” hospital President and CEO Mark O’Bryant said in a prepared statement. “Once we have successfully accomplished that, we plan to work with other community businesses to make testing more readily available.”

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ahead of Florida bus tour, Corey Lewandowski talks Trump reelection strategy.