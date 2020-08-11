Grady Judd offers endorsement of Chad Chronister as GOP primary comes to a close

Connect with us

Chronister faces criticism over past support for Democrats.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd endorsed Chad Chronister for reelection as Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Judd released a brief audio endorsement Tuesday asking voters to share in his support.

“Since I can’t vote in Hillsborough County, would you do me a favor and vote Chad Chronister? We will both appreciate you keeping Chad as your Sheriff,” Judd said.

“Chad Chronister is my friend and he’s a great Sheriff. He locks up criminals to keep you safe.”

Judd’s endorsement is a big win for Chronister as he faces criticism within his own Republican Party for being too liberal.

Chronister faces fellow Republican Charles Boswell in the Aug. 18 primary. Boswell’s supporters have been flooding social media with critiques over Chronister’s past support for Democrats including monetary contributions to former President Barack Obama and his endorsement for Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, a Democrat, for Clerk of Court.

Miller was only briefly running for the seat, but dropped out saying he wanted to retire.

Two Democrats are now running — former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner and Hillsborough County School Board member Cindy Stuart. There isn’t a Republican in the race.

Judd is well-known for supporting more establishment-type Republicans. He backed former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the 2018 Republican primary for Governor.

And in what might have been a surprise to some, recently endorsed Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin over incumbent Ross Spano in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Facing a primary challenge, Chronister has been tracking to the right on issues. Early in the pandemic he released some inmates from the Hillsborough County jail, citing protections as the virus grew.

But more recently he’s sided with conservatives, voting against a countywide mask mandate.

Still, Chronister has the advantage in the race. He’s raised more than $300,000 for his campaign account compared to Boswell’s $45,432. To further an already massive funding gap, Chronister raised nearly $1 million in his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chad Chronister. Of that, he has nearly $850,000 still available.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Gary Pruitt and no party affiliated candidate Ron McMullen in the Nov. 3 general election.

Pruitts has raised less than $14,000 in the race so far and spent all but $26 of those funds.

McMullen has raised just over $38,000 and retains about $22,000 going forward.

Boswell has said he’ll support Pruitt in the general election if he’s unsuccessful in the primary.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

