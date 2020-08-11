Connect with us

Susi Loyzelle ramps up spending in HD 114 Democratic primary bid

Image via Facebook.

Loyzelle is battling Jean-Pierre Bado for the Democratic nomination.

Democratic candidate Susi Loyzelle is spending big to help secure the Democratic nomination in House District 114.

Loyzelle reported nearly $18,000 in expenditures in the most recent period, covering July 25-31. Almost all of that money went to the Miami-based G&R Strategies for various outreach expenses including social media, direct mail costs, printing and others.

Loyzelle, the Cutler Bay Vice Mayor, joined the race just prior to the June 12 qualifying deadline. She’s competing against Jean-Pierre Bado for the Democratic nomination.

In all, Loyzelle has raised more than $30,000 in outside cash and added another $6,500 in loans. Loyzelle has spent nearly $21,000. Almost all of those expenses came in the latest reporting period. She has nearly $16,000 still on hand.

Bado has raised nearly $54,000 in outside money since launching his campaign in Nov. 2019. He’s also pitched in $7,500 in loans.

He spent only $42 in the most recent reporting period, but dropped more than $3,400 in the week prior and another $25,000 two weeks prior. Bado has more than $14,000 still on hand as of July 31.

Both Democrats are trailing the lone Republican, Demi Busatta Cabrera, in the fundraising contest. Busatta Cabrera has added more than $113,000 so far and has nearly $29,000 of that still on hand.

Busatta is a former legislative assistant for outgoing GOP Sen. Anitere Flores.

HD 114 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including West Miami and Cutler Bay.

Candidates and political committees faced an Aug. 7 deadline to report all financial activity through July 31. They will submit their final pre-primary reports by Friday, Aug. 14. Those reports will cover all activity through Thursday, Aug. 13.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

