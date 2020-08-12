Raquel Regalado closes July with big fundraising week

Raquel Regalado had one of her most substantial fundraising periods in the last week of July.

However, she still trails former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner in funding in the race for the District 7 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Regalado, a former member of the Miami-Dade Public School Board, raised $20,425 from 29 donors between July 25 and July 31 for her strongest funding period since taking in $35,545 in October 2019.

One major caveat: Regalado raised the $35,545 over an entire month.

The fundraising period for Regalado was also notable because it eclipsed every Lerner fundraising period since June 2019. Lerner’s campaign began with a massive haul of $114,615 in Apri 2019, but she hasn’t raised more than $20,000 in any fundraising period since May last year.

Still, Lerner maintains a healthy edge in funds raised and a narrow lead in cash on hand.

Lerner has raised a total of $277,954 and spent $192,231, leaving $85,633 remaining. She’s received an average contribution of $368 from her 756 donors, and she raised $5,758 in her latest filing period.

Regalado, meanwhile, has raised $192,300 and spent $108,768, leaving $83,352 in cash on hand. Regalado has received an average of $545 per donor from her 353 contributors.

The pair of candidates is part of the four-candidate field to replace Xavier Suarez. Suarez is term-limited out of the Miami-Dade County Commission and will be on the ballot for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The final two candidates, Michael Rosenberg and Ralph Suarez, haven’t been as active in fundraising.

Rosenberg, the co-founder of Pets’ Trust, has raised $9,989 and spent $9,207, leaving $782 remaining. He raised $600 and spent $29.60 in the latest fundraising period.

Suarez, a Miami Gardens police officer, has raised $22,875 and spent $18,512, giving him $4,363 in cash on hand.

Suarez has not raised anything since netting $150 between June 27 and July 10.

There is one more funding period before the election on Aug. 18.