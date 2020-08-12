Irv Slosberg shamelessly tries to save campaign using daughter suffering from PTSD

I thought had seen it all.

It was only eight months ago that state Rep. Emily Slosberg opened up to the Palm Beach Post about the painful year she had endured.

Not only had she been arrested but was involuntarily hospitalized the previous October for a mental health evaluation under the state’s Baker Act. The Boca Raton lawmaker said the incident stemmed from years of trying to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder caused by a 1996 car crash that killed her sister, Dori, and four others.

Our hearts have and will continue to go out to her.

Clearly Rep. Slosberg needs time to heal. So one would think that the last thing she needs not even than a year later is to be cajoled by her father, former Rep. Irv Slosberg, into shilling for him in campaign ads and calling his opponent Rep. Tina Polsky a liar.

Irv, your shameless use of your daughter Emily is simply unconscionable.

Slosberg continues to exploit the tragedy for his own political ends and by putting Emily up in campaign ads it not only forces her to once again publicly recall that three-decade-old tragedy, but also to say absolute total falsehoods about her colleague and (former, one must now presume) friend, Tina Polsky.

It gets worse. He has her literally standing next to her sister’s crash site as she recites the story of their loss (you read that correctly) — a loss from which she is still suffering from PTSD.

Again, Irv, you should be ashamed of yourself.

Anyone who reads this space knows how much I cherish our daughter. I’m sure those of you with children feel the exact same way about your own kids. Can you imagine for just one second asking one of your surviving children to do a political attack ad (and a specious one at that) for your own political gain?

No! Not one reader, not one person that you or I know would stoop so low for their own political ends.

Well, I guess we know one person now — and his name is Irv Slosberg.

And let me weigh in for just a moment on the content of Irv’s attack on Polsky. He claims Polsky is lying about his pro-NRA vote where he opposed the repeal of Stand Your Ground. The Post, the Sun-Sentinel, and four TV stations each independently evaluated the claim.

And what did they determine?

They found that Irv Slosberg voted against repealing Stand Your Ground. Why did they find that? Because it is the truth.

And so, with nobody left to stand up for him, Slosberg pulls out his surviving daughter to peddle his own lies and to further his own political ends. As if this poor woman hasn’t been through enough already.

Irv, this week I am going to try to find the biggest down arrow icon I can find for you.

You are shameless, Mr. Slosberg.