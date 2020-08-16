Connect with us

Headlines House Primaries - South Florida

Three well-funded GOP candidates are battling to succeed MaryLynn Magar in HD 82

Headlines House Primaries

Michele Rayner heads into Tuesday election with major cash advantage in what could be a tight four-way race

Headlines

Three well-funded GOP candidates are battling to succeed MaryLynn Magar in HD 82

Rick Kozell has led the field in fundraising, though all three candidates are well-funded.

on

With Republican Rep. MaryLynn Magar facing term limits in 2020, three well-funded GOP candidates have stepped up to replace her in House District 82.

The Republican primary features a battle between former Rep. Carl Domino, lawyer Rick Kozell and retired U.S. Marine John Snyder.

Kozell previously ran for the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District after then-Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy left the seat to mount a U.S. Senate bid. Kozell came up well short in that race.

This cycle, he has been the best fundraiser among the HD 82 field. Kozell has added more than $573,000 between his campaign and his political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida.

That’s more than Domino and Snyder have collected combined.

Those two candidates have not been slouches when it comes to the money game, however. Snyder raised nearly $190,000 and added another $3,100 in loans. That has given him plenty of money to play with ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Domino opted to self-fund his bid, pouring $181,000 of his own money into his campaign, though he spent less than half of that total.

Kozell has spent $530,000 of his available funds. Snyder has burned through more than $186,000.

Snyder currently serves as the vice chairman of the Martin County Republican Party. HD 82 spans parts of Palm Beach and Martin counties, including Jupiter, Indiantown and Hobe Sound.

Domino first won election to the House in 2002. He was term-limited out of House District 83 in 2010.

Domino also mounted a bid for the CD 18 seat in 2016 alongside Kozell. Both lost to Brian Mast, who would go on to win the seat in the general election. Domino placed fourth in the field, while Kozell placed fifth.

Domino sought the seat in the prior cycle as well. He reached the general election in 2014 but lost to Murphy.

The winner of the HD 82 GOP primary will go on to face Democratic candidate Elise Edwards Ackerly. She’s unchallenged on the Democratic side but has raised around only $4,900 so far. The district leans right, with Republicans holding a 19 point voter registration advantage over Democrats.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Early voting gratitude