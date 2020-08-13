Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Literally faking the news: Michael Weinstein commits political version of mail fraud with latest deceit

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis encourages plasma donations in COVID-19 fight

Headlines

Literally faking the news: Michael Weinstein commits political version of mail fraud with latest deceit

on

A campaign mailer sent to voters by House District 81 candidate Michael Weinstein falsely attributes a quote that came out of his own mouth to the Palm Beach Post.

Quoting oneself and attributing it to a respected newspaper violates every single standard of political (and ethical) practice.

While we don’t want to give additional airtime to Weinstein’s false and bizarre claim that primary opponent Kelly Skidmore operates “straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook” – it is important context to share: Weinstein himself said this about Skidmore; the Palm Beach Post (who endorsed Skidmore!) did not. Yet that’s how his mailer reads.

This is a clear attempt to confuse voters, and signals the mindset of a candidate who is far too comfortable walking a thin ethical line.

It also follows a string of misrepresentations and lies that Weinstein has told. He has abandoned a few of the lies after being questioned on them – but he has declined to apologize or take responsibility for any of his choices.

First, he wrongly claimed that the entirety of his campaign fundraising was “grassroots” when in fact it was dominated by self loans. He did not correct this misstatement, and worse, intimidated and silenced members of the public who questioned him on it.

He has failed to answer questions about his attacks on his primary opponent, Kelly Skidmore, saying she is a career politician (she’s not); ran for office seven times (she hasn’t); never passed a bill (she has); or is incapable of understanding the issues of HD 81 because she lives one mile away at this moment (we can’t even dignify that one with a response).

Each of these lies and distortions was his own.

Despite Weinstein’s attempts at presenting himself as the victim, these mistakes cannot be blamed on journalists doing their jobs, members of the public doing their homework, or “insiders” who endorse Skidmore because they know she’s right for the job.

And, it’s important voters know this:

Michael Weinstein was unequivocally wrong to use the U.S. Mail to deceive voters into believing that his own words were those of the Palm Beach Post.

For that, even if for nothing else, he should be held accountable.

In this article:
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Jamie Grant leaving Legislature early to serve as Florida’s Chief Information Officer