Endgame: Prosecutor pressures Clay County Sheriff to resign

Days before a six-way primary, Jacksonville news outlets report an incumbent area Sheriff is being compelled to resign or be arrested.

Multiple television outlets report that a special prosecutor for the state of Florida is putting pressure on Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels to leave office voluntarily.

Charges may be imminent for Daniels, a figure who emerged in the state consciousness in the 2018 election cycle as an enthusiastic advocate for then-candidates Ashley Moody and Ron DeSantis, impugning the credibility and character of their Democratic opponents seemingly on command.

However, it soon became clear that the telegenic lawman may not be a sought endorsement going forward.

For more than a year, Daniels has been under investigation over claims he compelled subordinates to carry out a false arrest of a woman with whom the Sheriff was having an affair.

“Major concerns” were expressed by the region’s leading legislators, Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings, both from Clay County. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis stayed mum on the matter, though he noted that Daniels backed Adam Putnam against him in the primary.

In the interim, a series of challengers emerged, filing to run against him in Tuesday’s primary. The incumbent has faced fundraising challenges, especially in recent weeks.

He raised a total of $1,987 the last week of July, and the two weeks prior were not much better, at $3,165 and $4,490 respectively.

The Sheriff, third in the fundraising derby with $90,757 raised through the end of July, lags behind Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook, who has raised $164,975 and Mike Taylor, who raised $111,098.

However, he has used the power of incumbency and a knack for drawing headlines to create earned media moments to overcome the cash crunch.

As July began, the first-term Republican Sheriff brooked controversy with a challenge to Black Lives Matter protesters who may make their way to normally sleepy Clay County. He said he would deputize lawful gun owners.

“Somebody has to step up in front of the camera and say ‘enough is enough,’” said Daniels, vowing that “if we can’t handle you …. I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county.”

With Daniels apparently headed out of the Clay County Sheriff’s office, it appears likely that a successor, not he, will consider how to organize the citizens into a militia should protests boil over, assuming that’s still a tool in the strategy toolbox.