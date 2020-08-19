Last Call for 8.19.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Voter turnout was up big in Tuesday’s primary elections, with more than 3.8 million ballots cast in nominating contests and nonpartisan elections across the state.

As expected, fewer Floridians chose to vote in person on Election Day than in past cycles, but spikes in mail and early voting more than made up for it.

Florida Division of Elections data shows more than 2.3 million voters chose to vote by mail while another 558,430 filled out their ballot at a polling location before Election Day. All told, about three-quarters of the votes in the primary election were cast through the mail or during early voting.

The figure is half-again higher than the 2018 primary election, when mail and early ballots voting accounted for a combined 2 million votes. In the 2016 primary, there the two methods added up to 1.82 million votes.

Democrats, by far, led in voting by mail. They accounted for nearly 1.2 million mail ballots, while Republicans sent in 808,211 and minor and no-party voters posted a combined 352,024.

Republicans, meanwhile, had a slight edge in early voting. GOP voters cast 298,314 early votes — about 53% of the total — while Democrats cast 221,701.

In both cases, it was a change of pace. Traditionally, Republicans have held the edge in mail voting while Democrats fare better in early voting.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said the primaries had a “higher than average” turnout when she addressed the media late Tuesday.

“We are in unprecedented times and what we have seen today has been an incredible exercise of cooperation between Florida’s voters, the poll workers and the Supervisors of Election to ensure that Florida’s elections continued safely and securely across our state,” she said.

Positive cases:

— 577,891 FL residents (+4,080 since Tuesday)

— 6,156 Non-FL residents (+30 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 4,366 Travel related

— 183,933 Contact with a confirmed case

— 4,551 Both

— 385,041 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 35,200 in FL

Deaths:

— 10,067 in FL

“You have to also be realistic about this and say that if this pub isn’t closed, does that mean this behavior isn’t going on? Because people go and they meet and they congregate. I’m not so naive to think that ‘OK, that’s no longer an option, so they’re just going to sit there and decide not to do any socializing.’ That’s not the way the world works.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on whether bar closures are effective in slowing the pandemic.

