Former colleagues battle for Pinellas County Tax Collector in GOP primary

The race for Pinellas County Tax Collector will pit a former employee against an ex-boss in the Republican Primary Election.

Republican candidate Joyell Bobala spent 21 years in the office before resigning as tax supervisor in May. Bobala will be running against her former boss and incumbent Charles Thomas.

Thomas has served as Pinellas County Tax Collector since 2017, and worked as chief deputy tax collector for 16 years prior.

Bobala said she decided to run against her former boss due in part to “a lack of trust, a lack of transparency, favoritism” and “a demoralizing internal culture,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. Bobala has also earned the endorsement of former tax collector Diane Nelson, who previously endorsed Thomas in the 2016 election following her retirement.

Thomas, on the other hand, boasts several Governor’s Sterling Awards in 2013, 2016 and 2020. He also earned endorsements from local Republican leaders, including Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Rep. Chris Sprowls, the incoming Florida House speaker.

The incumbent has also led in fundraising, raising nearly double the amount as his former subordinate. Thomas has collected $84,885 in contributions, and Bobala has raised $35,524.

The Republican candidates have spent around the same amount leading up to the primaries — Thomas has spent $30,200 and Bobala $32,324.

However, Thomas still has $54,685 cash on hand, showing he’s ready for the General Election. Bobala would start with only $3,200.

The race has one Democratic challenger, Joseph Saportas.

Saportas campaign fundraising fell under scrutiny in June for potential illegal activity. His campaign finance report revealed glaring problems and potentially illegal contributions. The reports suggest fiscal incompetence as multiple amendments were needed to his first financial report.

The Democrat has raised $17,779 since the start of his campaign and, although he does not face a primary opponent, has spent $13,139 throughout his campaign, leaving him with $4,640 for the General Election.

The Pinellas County tax collector oversees 275 employees. Each year, the office is responsible for collecting more than $1 billion in tax revenue.

The office also issues vehicle registrations, titles, drivers licenses, hunting and fishing licenses, among other services. The tax collector serves a four-year term.