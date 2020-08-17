Florida Bar exam canceled for August

The Florida Bar exam scheduled for Aug. 19 has been cancelled.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners said a physical exam cannot take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are too many concerns pending to run such a test remotely. The organization also nixed a trial for exam software scheduled on Monday.

“Despite the board’s best efforts to offer a licensure opportunity in August, it was determined that administering a secure and reliable remote bar examination in August was not technically feasible,” reads an announcement from Examiners.

It’s not a huge shock, considering lawmakers were hearing complaints last week about bugs. Brian Heckman, an FIU law student, told WCTV last week that he was experiencing major issues just trying to download the software ahead of the test. “When it crashes, my computer remains locked down and I have to reset it multiple times,” he told the local news station.

For now, the Florida Bar expects to reschedule the test for October, using the same content expected on the August exam.

Reps. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna Eskamani, both Orlando Democrats, urged Florida Supreme Court in a letter last week to grant a one-time emergency licensure to those registered to take the exam.

The letter noted both Indiana, Nevada and Louisiana all ultimately had troubles this year administering exams through ILG software.

“Many examinees have reached out to our offices voicing concerns about the software being utilized by the Florida Board of Bar Examiners,” the letter from the lawmakers reads. “The concerns include the lack of ability to call for technical support while taking the exam, general concerns regarding whether the software will actually work, privacy concerns regarding non-attorneys serving as proctors, and a myriad of other issues.”

Eskamani and Smith suggested a one-time emergency licensure for those registered to take the exam, with requirements such as continuing education over a three-month period, or for the court to allow an email-based open book exam, the solution adopted in Indiana and Louisiana.

The Bar said it plans to work with courts and create a “supervised practice program” much like the existing legal intern program.

“The board will partner with the Bar and expects the program to begin no later than mid-September, which was the soonest date that grades would have been released had the examination occurred in July as initially scheduled,” the Bar announcement reads. “Details regarding eligibility and rules for participation will be announced once they are finalized.”