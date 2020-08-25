Colodny Fass racked up nearly $540K in Q2 lobbying compensation

The second quarter of 2020 saw a nominal drop in revenues for Colodny Fass compared to the same time period in 2019.

The Sunrise-based Colodny Fass firm managed to reel in about $539,980 between April 1 and June 30 this year. It’s about $40,000 short of the second quarter of 2020. The firm brought in about $570,000 in pay in Q2 of 2019.

Colodny Fass had many clients between the two sides of the lobbying ledger that hired the firm for both legislative and executive branch work, according to Lobbyist Registration and Compensation records. But the majority of the pay sum was from the 31 clients that paid for legislative lobbying at a combined $294,991 for the three-month period. Another $244,989 was earned for lobbying the Governor and Cabinet among the 39 clients that paid the firm for that work.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which they must report the exact amount of pay they received. The max estimate is derived from the top dollar in each range. Using the middle number of each range.

Compensation reports also list overall compensation ranges for the quarter. Per that line of the disclosure, Colodny Fass earned no less than $444,000 during Q2 and no more than $639,960.

Among the firm’s team of lobbyists include founder Mike Colodny and Katie Webb, Jodi Davidson, Nicole Graganella, Sandy Fay, Claude Mueller, and Nate Strickland, among others.

Colodny Fass reaped much of the firm’s revenues from its traditional clientele in the insurance and health care industries.

American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Florida Peninsula Insurance Co., WellCare Health Plans Inc. and HCA Healthcare were all among the top clients paying Colodny Fass about $275,500 each in Q2 for legislative lobbying services.

Another eight entities paid Colodny Fass about $17,500, for lobbying of lawmakers, including some clients outside of the firm’s typical wheelhouse including the likes of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Dosal Tobacco Corp.

Many of those clients were on Colodny Fass’s executive branch lobbying list, too. But the highest paying contracts for that work came from Ascendant Holdings LLC and FedNat Insurance Co., each paying the firm about $27,500 in the second quarter.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.