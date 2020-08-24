DNC launches digital ads attacking Donald Trump’s ‘failed leadership’

The Democratic National Committee is going on the offensive as the Republican National Convention begins.

The DNC announced Monday that it’s plastering the front page of the Orlando Sentinel’s website with digital ads calling out President Donald Trump’s “failed” coronavirus response, which has resulted in nearly 600,000 coronavirus cases and more than 10,000 deaths statewide.

“COVID-19 is still spiking. This administration failed us,” read the ads, direct readers to an online petition.

The Florida Democratic Party will boost the narrative Monday during a 9:30 a.m. press call where U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala and other top Democrats will paint the convention as a distraction from Trump’s “chaotic leadership” and how it has hurt Florida families, both during coronavirus crisis and over the course of his administration.

The DNC War Room will follow up with a Monday call featuring U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who’s become a top Florida surrogate for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign after being among the finalists for the vice-presidential nomination.

“Nothing Republicans say at their chaos convention can erase Trump’s failed leadership — including his incompetent handling of the coronavirus which has cost too many Floridians their lives and jobs,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez said.

“What we won’t hear at this week’s GOP Convention are the stories of Floridians who’ve been hurt by Trump’s broken promises — like the seniors who are worried about his attacks on Social Security and Medicare, the families who see no plan to safely re-open schools, or those with pre-existing conditions who don’t want Trump to take away their health care in the midst of a pandemic.

“The Republican chaos convention is going to remind Floridians exactly what they don’t like about Trump, and in November voters will hold him accountable.”

The homepage takeover will reach voters throughout Orlando Sentinel’s website and will run for 24 hours.

The ads are below.