Jason Brodeur gets Florida Chamber’s nod for state Senate bid

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur in his bid for Florida Senate District 9, the group announced Monday.

The Chamber pointed out that Brodeur had a 94% lifetime score on the organization’s issues scorecard during his three terms in the Florida House of Representatives, getting an A on its Legislative Report Card.

Brodeur, of Sanford, faces Democratic nominee Patricia Sigman of Altamonte Springs in the November election for SD 9, which is being vacated by term-limited state Sen. David Simmons. The district covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County.

“Jason Brodeur has been a relentless champion for local businesses, earning two Distinguished Advocate awards during his time in the Florida House,” Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “Jason’s leadership and vision will continue serving Florida well, ensuring we remain competitive and focused on economic growth.”

“During his time in the House, Jason has consistently fought to find long-term solutions to help create jobs and diversify Florida’s economy,” Nick Catroppo, the Florida Chamber’s vice president of political operations, said in the announcement. “We look forward to working with him in the Florida Senate.”

Brodeur serves as president of the Seminole County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Sigman is a lawyer specializing in labor and employment law.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Now, more than ever, we need to keep our focus on building and maintaining a vibrant economy. Protecting Florida’s low tax climate, promoting investments in education and infrastructure and ensuring that we work closely with our small businesses are all critical factors to helping get Floridians back to work. I look forward to working with the Chamber as a member of the Florida Senate,” Brodeur said.

The Florida Chamber kicked off its endorsements with several nods to incumbent senators. They include Republican Sens. Dough Broxon, Travis Hutson, Debbie Mayfield, Joe Gruters, and Gayle Harrell, and Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.