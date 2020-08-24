Connect with us

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, local leaders endorse Joe Casello

How starving public health fueled a COVID-19 fire in Florida
Image via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Casello is seeking another term in House District 90.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner are backing Democratic Rep. Joe Casello’s reelection bid in House District 90.

Casello will compete against former teacher Lydia Maldonado in the Nov. 3 General Election.

“I’m proud to endorse Joe because he has been a leader on so many of the issues impacting Palm Beach County,” Aronberg said Monday.

“During his time in the legislature, he has delivered funding for emergency services, worked to pass a state budget increasing pay for teachers and fought to protect our water and natural environment. He is an asset to the people of this district and our entire county.”

Casello was elected to serve HD 90 in 2018 after spending five years as a Boynton Beach Commissioner. He succeeded Rep. Lori Berman, who left the seat to pursue an eventually successful Senate run.

“What impresses me about Joe is not just his legislative record, it’s his commitment to helping constituents,” Kerner said.

“Especially during the COVID-19 crisis, with so many of our state and private-sector services operating at limited capacity, Joe’s office has served as a hub for resources on everything from applying for unemployment to renewing drivers’ licenses.  He has been there for our community throughout these tough times.”

Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores and Boynton Beach City Commissioner Justin Katz also endorsed Casello Monday.

“I am honored to have earned the support of each and every one of these leaders,” Casello said.

“Serving the people of Palm Beach County has been among the greatest honors of my life and I am committed to continuing to provide them with the best representation possible upon winning reelection on Nov. 3.

HD 90 covers part of Palm Beach County including the communities of Boynton Beach, Atlantis and Lantana. Democrats have a 20-percentage point advantage over Republicans in voter registration within the district, leaving Casello the favorite in the fall.

Casello is also a former firefighter and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

