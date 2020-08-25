Moore rockets up O’Dwyer’s ‘Top PR Firms’ list

Moore is one of the top public relations firms in Florida and nationwide, according to O’Dwyer’s PR News’ 2020 “Top PR Firms” list.

The magazine placed the Tallahassee-based firm in the No. 1 spot for Public Affairs firms, Agriculture firms and Healthcare firms operating in the Sunshine State.

Moore also ranked among the top 20 nationwide in all three categories, as well as Travel and Economic Development firms.

Overall, O’Dwyer’s ranked Moore as the No. 4 agency in Florida and the No. 55 agency in the United States.

The favorable rankings follow Moore’s recent recognition as a top 200 agency by PRovoke Media — up from No. 328 in 2019. Moore was also named as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” for the 11th consecutive year by Florida Trend.

“Recognitions like O’Dwyer’s, Provoke and Florida Trend illustrate our strong dedication to our team and the deep commitment to our clients,” said Karen Moore, founder and CEO of Moore. “I’m most proud that our clients consistently indicate our customer service is unmatched, which is a hallmark of our agency and a continuous driver of our successful growth.”

The company credits its rise in stature to the measurable impacts it produces for clients

“At Moore, we understand the value in ensuring the success of our clients, and that starts with our dedicated and talented team.” Moore President and COO Terrie Ard said.

“Since our founding 28 years ago, Moore has been committed to building a strong company culture and creating a place where people want to work. Moore boasts a 92% employee retention rate. In fact, nearly 25% of Moore team members have been with the agency for 10 years or more — the truest testament to our award-winning culture.”

Karen Moore recently highlighted the company’s employee retention rate during a webinar hosted by the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Prosperity Initiative.

During the webinar, she credited the company’s charitable efforts — such as partnering with Feeding America to feed children and their families amid the pandemic — for boosting employee morale and satisfaction.

Moore is headquartered in Tallahassee with offices in West Palm Beach, New Orleans and Denver.