Primetime play: RNC spotlight shines on 'Florida Man' Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz had his RNC moment in primetime Monday.

“Save America now or we may lose her forever. But Joe Biden might not even notice.”

While neither Florida’s Senators nor Governor garnered speaking spots during the primetime portion of the Republican National Convention, one self-described “Florida Man” did.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz garnered a primetime speaking spot, allowing the conservative firebrand to make an energetic case for the reelection of President Donald Trump.

The Congressman, known for being one of the President’s most fervent backers in Congress, did not disappoint in characteristically pyrotechnic remarks that went a little over three minutes.

“Biden has foolishly cheerlead decades of war without winning, without end. President Trump knows we are strongest when we fight hardest not in distant deserts, but for our fellow Americans,” Gaetz said.

“Save America now or we may lose her forever. But Joe Biden might not even notice,” Gaetz said. “Settle for Biden, that’s the hashtag pushed by AOC and the socialists. The woketopians will settle for Biden because they know that they will make him an extra in a movie written, produced, and directed by others.”

“It’s a horror film really. They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS13 to live next door,” Gaetz added. “The police aren’t coming when you call … they’ve already been defunded.”

The Senator also scored a jab at Vice Presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris: “A state that can’t keep power running for its own people shouldn’t send its junior senator to be Vice President.”

“We won’t settle for decades of bad decisions by basement dwelling Joe Biden,” Gaetz continued, saying “nightmares are becoming real.”

The Congressman is just one of a number of Floridians who have played or will play a role in the four day event.

Republican Party of Florida chair Joe Gruters, a state Senator from Sarasota, seconded the President’s renomination Monday morning.

Andrew Pollack was also slated to speak Monday night.

On Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, as will Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

