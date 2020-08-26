Stephanie Murphy accuses Republicans of giving socialism a good name

Every time Republicans accuse mainstream Democrats or their basic economic plans of being socialist, Republicans actually make socialism look good, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy charged Monday.

And that’s bad, she said.

Murphy, the Winter Park congresswoman whose family endured failed socialist and communist programs in Vietnam, contended she knows first-hand there is a world of difference between socialism and the mainstream capitalism that she and most Democrats embrace.

“To be clear, Democrats who accept the socialist label are few and far between,” she said.

By calling popular Democratic initiatives socialist, Republicans are “normalizing” the notion of socialism for Americans when socialism actually is a harsh reality, she said.

“It’s the Republican Party as an institution that has conducted itself irresponsibly in this debate. When congressional Republicans and the President don’t like a government program, they flippantly condemn it as a sign of creeping socialism. For partisan reasons, they seek to paint the entire Democratic Party as drifting toward socialism,” Murphy said.

“I can argue these Republicans have done much, if not more, to normalize the conversation about socialism than anything Democrats are doing,” Murphy said.

She was speaking at a virtual roundtable discussion organized by the Democratic National Committee to discuss President Donald Trump‘s views on, rhetoric about, and actions toward totalitarian states like Cuba and Venezuela. The conference was set up as an alternative press opportunity to the Republican National Convention, and to promote Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“You know, Republicans have thrown that ‘socialist’ label at me countless times. In fact, they’re probably doing so as we speak. But I’ve never shied away from calling myself a proud capitalist.”

Murphy was a baby when her family fled Vietnam in the late 1970s. After being rescued at sea by the U.S. Navy, they eventually made their way to the United States. She told of how her parents worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, and to get an education for her. Along the way, she said her parents shipped supplies back to relatives in Vietnam, where the pursuit of socialist economic policies resulted in shortages and suffering.

“I do take offense to the causal use of the term ‘socialism,’ particularly when it is used for dirty politics. This term carries historical baggage that can bring up painful feelings in Americans whose families like mine experienced communism or socialism in its darkest form,” she said.

Murphy is seeking reelection to a third-term representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District, which covers Seminole County and parts of northern, eastern, and central Orange County.

She faces Republican nominee Leo Valentín. He is an Orlando doctor who has accused her of being a socialist who is trying to deny it, based on her opposition to the 2017 Republican tax cut bill and support for the Affordable Care Act.

“Stephanie Murphy’s blatant failure to stand up to the far left policies [that] Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and The Squad are pushing shows just how far out of touch she has become with the Central Floridians she is supposed to represent,” Valentín said in a written response Wednesday to Murphy’s comments. “But, it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering she votes with Nancy Pelosi 95% of the time.”

Murphy has won backing from several major business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which endorsed her reelection in 2018 and contributed to her reelection campaign this year.

On Wednesday she said her view on America’s capitalist economy is that it needs adjustments to make it fairer.

“Most Democrats support the United States’ system of democratic capitalism. But we also want to reduce the very real inequities that exist in our countries. All Americans deserve a fair shot. But for every story like mine where an American dream becomes reality, there are countless tales of talented, hard-working people who faced insurmountable obstacles because of the circumstances they were born into,” Murphy said.

“Unlike the President, Joe Biden believes government has a vital role in breaking down these barriers to the American dream. He knows, like I do, that the best way to blunt the appeal of socialism in the United States is to improve capitalism so it works better for everyone,” she added.