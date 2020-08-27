Joe Biden recognizes Ax Handle Saturday, as Donald Trump stays silent

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a statement recognizing Jacksonville’s infamous Ax Handle Saturday, placing the racist mob attack 60 years ago in the context of today’s civil rights struggles.

“Sixty years ago today, a group of young leaders from the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP staged a sit-in at segregated lunch counters in Jacksonville, Florida, where they were met by an angry white mob wielding ax handles and baseball bats. This tragic event, now known as Ax Handle Saturday, leaves a lasting mark on Jacksonville, as both a testament to the progress that has been made and a reminder that we must always stand up for what’s right,” Biden wrote Thursday.

The former Vice President noted that the fight against racism is far from over.

“Today, we continue their fight against injustice and for equality – for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and far too many more. These tragic murders, and brutal acts of excessive violence against individuals like Jacob Blake, have stirred Americans to speak out and demand change,” Biden said, before closing with a flourish of campaign speak.

“We’re in a battle for the soul of our nation and the American people deserve leaders who will meet this moment, speak truth to power, and above all else – act. As your president, I promise to do just that.”

Biden’s statement, issued as the city of Jacksonville commemorates the event, strikes a contrast to the man he seeks to replace in the White House.

President Donald Trump had intended to hold his Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, under the presumption that a full-occupancy, mask-free event would be possible. The proposed move roiled activists, who saw the RNC happening during this period of historical remembrance as a singular affront.

Ax Handle Saturday will be commemorated in the newly-renamed James Weldon Johnson Park at noon. The space, sometimes called the “front door to City Hall,” was previously named for a Civil War veteran who gave the city a Confederate monument.

That monument was removed earlier this summer.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson filed a bill this month to urge the inclusion of the renamed park on the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network.

“Designating James Weldon Johnson Park as part of the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network will pay homage to Jacksonville’s early history in America’s civil rights movement,” Rep. Lawson said. “This national designation would honor local foot soldiers who stood up for justice and those who continue to fight for equality.