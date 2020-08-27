Florida Supreme Court says Gov. DeSantis ‘exceeded his authority’ in Renatha Francis appointment

In an opinion published Thursday, Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muniz said Gov. Ron DeSantis “exceeded his authority” when appointing Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

The opinion comes after Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Windemere filed a lawsuit against the appointment. The lawsuit claimed Francis was ineligible because she did not satisfy the minimum time requirement of 10 years as a member of the Florida Bar at the time of her appointment. According to the opinion, Francis will not reach the mandated 10 years until Sept. 24.

“In a nutshell, when a Governor fills by appointment a vacant judicial office, the appointee must be constitutionally eligible for that office at the time of the appointment,” Muniz wrote.

While the ruling against the appointment was concurred by five other Justices, the Court also described Thompson’s requested remedy as “insurmountable.” In his written opinion, Muniz said that the Court cannot invalidate the appointment or require DeSantis to appoint someone else from a new list of candidates as requested by the Thompson.

“It is not enough for the Petitioner to establish that the Governor exceeded his authority by appointing Judge Francis,” Muniz wrote. “To prevail in this action, the Petitioner also must have sought proper relief. This is where the Petitioner’s case fails.”

Muniz wrote there is no legal justification for the Supreme Court to require a new list of candidates. He added that the “correct remedy,” which would be to appoint eligible candidate from the existing list, is contrary to Thompson’s stated objectives.

“Therefore, we hold Thompson to the remedy she requested and deny her petition,” Muniz wrote.

DeSantis appointed Francis on May 26 and defended the appointment by arguing she would be eligible before she took her oath for the court.

In statement from the Governor’s Office, Communication Director Fred Piccolo said “the General Counsel’s office is reviewing the decision and we will have more to say after a thorough analysis of the Court’s opinion.”

Muniz’s written opinion can be read online.