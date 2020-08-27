Connect with us

Florida Supreme Court says Gov. DeSantis 'exceeded his authority' in Renatha Francis appointment

Lisa Stortstrom frustrated by research, wants focus on pollution

Florida Supreme Court says Gov. DeSantis ‘exceeded his authority’ in Renatha Francis appointment

The written opinion, however, says a remedy is “legally unavailable.”

In an opinion published Thursday, Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muniz said Gov. Ron DeSantis “exceeded his authority” when appointing Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

The opinion comes after Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Windemere filed a lawsuit against the appointment. The lawsuit claimed Francis was ineligible because she did not satisfy the minimum time requirement of 10 years as a member of the Florida Bar at the time of her appointment. According to the opinion, Francis will not reach the mandated 10 years until Sept. 24.

“In a nutshell, when a Governor fills by appointment a vacant judicial office, the appointee must be constitutionally eligible for that office at the time of the appointment,” Muniz wrote.

While the ruling against the appointment was concurred by five other Justices, the Court also described Thompson’s requested remedy as “insurmountable.” In his written opinion, Muniz said that the Court cannot invalidate the appointment or require DeSantis to appoint someone else from a new list of candidates as requested by the Thompson.

“It is not enough for the Petitioner to establish that the Governor exceeded his authority by appointing Judge Francis,” Muniz wrote. “To prevail in this action, the Petitioner also must have sought proper relief. This is where the Petitioner’s case fails.”

Muniz wrote there is no legal justification for the Supreme Court to require a new list of candidates. He added that the “correct remedy,” which would be to appoint eligible candidate from the existing list, is contrary to Thompson’s stated objectives.

“Therefore, we hold Thompson to the remedy she requested and deny her petition,” Muniz wrote.

DeSantis appointed Francis on May 26 and defended the appointment by arguing she would be eligible before she took her oath for the court.

In statement from the Governor’s Office, Communication Director Fred Piccolo said “the General Counsel’s office is reviewing the decision and we will have more to say after a thorough analysis of the Court’s opinion.”

Muniz’s written opinion can be read online.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

  1. Ray Blacklidge

    August 27, 2020 at 11:57 am

    No one said that Judge Renatha Francis isn’t highly qualified to sit on the Florida Supreme Court, the ruling is that she won’t meet the required prerequisites of serving on the Supreme Court until September 24th, less than a month from now. For Thompson to state that “the JNC unfortunately is now viewed as a sham and a farce” show why Thompson isn’t qualified to sit on the Florida Supreme Court. Many excellent attorneys serve on the Judicial Nominating Committees, all whom seek Judicial Candidates who strive to uphold the State Constitution.

