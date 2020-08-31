Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Seven-day COVID-19 averages show Broward and Palm Beach counties below 5% positivity rate

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Andrew Learned enters General Election with $76,000 lead over Michael Owen in HD 59

Headlines

Seven-day COVID-19 averages show Broward and Palm Beach counties below 5% positivity rate

The region recorded just 622 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

on

Broward and Palm Beach counties have sat below a 5% positivity rate over the previous seven-day span. That’s according to COVID-19 data released by the Department of Health (DOH).

Palm Beach is faring the best, with a 4.6% overall positivity rate over the past week. That number is 4.9% for Broward and 7.6% for Miami-Dade.

The numbers are a good sign for the region, which had rates hovering around 20% as recently as mid-July.

With a lower portion of tests coming back positive, officials are feeling confident they can begin to slowly reopen parts of the region. For example, Miami-Dade has now begun allowing diners to eat inside restaurants.

Officials must also account for the upcoming flu season, as an uptick in cases could be problematic when combined with the flu’s spread.

Monday’s DOH report showed just 622 new COVID-19 cases across the tri-county area. That report covers new data from Sunday morning through Monday morning, though numbers are typically lower following the weekend.

The region recorded another 37 COVID-19 deaths Monday, with Miami-Dade adding 34 deaths. Just two people died in Palm Beach while one person passed away in Broward.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Aug. 10-16: 63 new hospitalizations per day, 30 deaths per day, 1,779 new confirmed cases per day, 13.3% positivity rate

— Aug. 17-23: 35 new hospitalizations per day, 25 deaths per day, 936 new confirmed cases per day, 9.2% positivity rate

— Aug. 24-30: 33 new hospitalizations per day, 26 deaths per day, 626 new confirmed cases per day, 7.6% positivity rate

Broward

— Aug. 10-16: 93 new hospitalizations per day, 27 deaths per day, 582 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate

— Aug. 17-23: 74 new hospitalizations per day, 17 deaths per day, 375 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate

— Aug. 24-30: 31 new hospitalizations per day, 7 deaths per day, 260 new confirmed cases per day, 4.9% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Aug. 10-16: 27 new hospitalizations per day, 8 deaths per day, 281 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate

— Aug. 17-23: 15 new hospitalizations per day, 10 deaths per day, 208 new confirmed cases per day, 4.9% positivity rate

— Aug. 24-30: 27 new hospitalizations per day, 8 deaths per day, 183 new confirmed cases per day, 4.6% positivity rate

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests he will extend eviction moratorium for fifth consecutive time