Lobbying compensation: Meenan clears $135K in second quarter

Lobbying firm Meenan PA took in an estimated $135,000 in fees last quarter, newly filed compensation reports show.

The firm led by Tim Meenan represented about three dozen clients during the April through June reporting period, chalking up about $35,000 in receipts through legislative lobbying and tallying another $100,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

The figures nearly match what the firm earned in Q2 2019, when it pulled in an estimated $145,000.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly pay.

The four-person team of Meenan, Karl Rasmussen, Joy Ryan and Alan Williams showed seven paid legislative lobbying contracts, each at the $5,000 mark. They included America’s Health Insurance Plans, American Family Life Assurance Company, Brighthouse Financial, Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, Nationwide Insurance, Prime Therapeutics and Tower Hill Insurance Group.

The same set showed up on the executive report, which listed 20 principals that paid $5,000 apiece for the quarter.

Insurance interests are the firm’s specialty, as Tim Meenan’s pre-lobbying career included overseeing the Florida Department of Insurance, including the Division of Risk Management.

As such, the rest of the executive contracts listed were mainly insurance companies or trade associations, including the Florida Insurance Council, National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors and MetLife. Non-insurers on the list include Magic City Casino and Discount Tire.

Lobbying firms also report their overall earnings in ranges. The small firm, recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Florida” by Florida Trend, could have collected up to $200,000 in fees if clients paid the top dollar in their reported ranges.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state on a quarterly basis.

Firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 31. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2020 are due to the state on Nov. 14.