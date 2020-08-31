Connect with us

Cindy Polo starts General Election with nearly $50K cash lead over Tom Fabricio

Lobbying compensation: Peebles Smith & Matthews reels in $550K in Q2

Polo has nearly $52,000 in cash on hand as of Aug. 21.

Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo will enter the General Election with a cash advantage over her Republican opponent in House District 103, attorney Tom Fabricio.

This year will likely see a change from last cycle, when Polo was outspent by a more than 4-to-1 margin. Despite that deficit in 2018, Polo still managed to win the open HD 103 seat by 6 percentage points.

Polo did avoid a primary challenge this time around, while Fabricio faced off against Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez in the Aug. 18 GOP primary. Fabricio won that contest with 60% of the vote.

Fabricio was forced to spend nearly $70,000 in that effort while Polo mostly hoarded her cash ahead of the General Election. Polo holds nearly $52,000 in her war chest as of Aug. 21. Fabricio retains just $2,200.

Still, Polo hasn’t amassed her money lead simply due to Fabricio’s primary spending spree. Polo has also raised more money than Fabricio overall. She’s taken in nearly $83,000. Fabricio has raised just over $61,000 in outside cash and has added a $10,000 loan.

The candidates weren’t very active in the latest financial reporting period, covering Aug. 15-21. Fabricio added just over $1,000, while Polo raised less than $500.

Republicans are looking to take back the HD 103, which was vacated by Manny Diaz as he mounted a successful Senate bid in 2018.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 28 deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

