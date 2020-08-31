Chip LaMarca leads Linda Thompson Gonzalez by nearly $200K heading into General Election

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is heading into November with a healthy cash lead over his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez.

LaMarca holds more than $282,000 as of Aug. 21 between his campaign as his political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy. Gonzalez is sitting on just under $90,000 between her campaign and her PC, Committee for a Better Broward. That’s a difference of more than $192,000.

Gonzalez has also loaned her campaign $70,000, none of which she’s touched so far. Should she decide to leave it sitting on the sidelines during the General Election, that would significantly widen the money margin between the two candidates.

LaMarca has been a fundraising powerhouse, bringing in nearly $363,000 this cycle. His campaign alone has added close to $250,000, much of it through smaller donations.

LaMarca’s district covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. He’s the only Republican to represent a district located fully within the typical liberal-leaning Broward County.

LaMarca succeeded former Republican Rep. George Moraitis after winning the open seat in 2018 by seven points over his Democratic opponent, Emma Collum. He’s looking to repeat that result in 2020 as he once again appears to be the best fundraiser in the field.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 28 deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21. Those reports show LaMarca pulled in nearly $29,000 from Aug. 14-21 between his campaign and PC.

That total includes a $1,000 donation to LaMarca’s campaign from the Port Everglades Pilots’ Association and $500 from the Associated Industries of Florida’s political arm. LaMarca’s PC also courted $5,000 from FPL.

Gonzalez raised $7,100 during the same span. That includes $5,000 from the Florida Democratic Party.

Gonzalez mostly held onto her cash during the most recent reporting period. LaMarca spent around $5,000, much of it on consulting expenses.

Voter registration in the district is near even, giving Democrats hope they can flip the seat in a blue wave.