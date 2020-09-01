Marco Rubio sees hurdles ahead before more federal virus aid moves

United States Senator Marco Rubio told the Florida Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning about difficulties green-lighting more federal relief for COVID-19 economic disruptions.

The Senator said Democratic leadership are “dug in” in their position of wanting more relief than Republicans, saying he doesn’t know if the “rank and file” agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The Senator professed frustration with the process, saying Democratic leadership won’t come to the table.

“The areas of dispute, beyond PPP and testing where there is consensus, is liability protection,” Rubio said, as well as “more money for state and local governments,” Rubio said.

Republicans seek omnibus protections for businesses from virus-related lawsuits, but lack Democratic enthusiasm for more money for subsidiary governments.

While there’s consensus that more unemployment help is needed, a “line of dispute” is in the amount of compensation claimants would get from the federal government.

Rubio suggested a compromise could be reached where Republicans could vote for “most” of what Democrats want, even as he acknowledged that colleague Rick Scott is one opponent of more money for subsidiary governments.

“Every time you give on a Democratic proposal, you may gain Democrats but lose Republicans,” Rubio said. “We just don’t have enough votes on the Republican side to pass any of these right now.”

One area of agreement that does exist: an additional round of PPP money tied to COVID-19 driven losses envisioned for qualifying businesses.

But the difficulty is finding an omnibus package without dealbreakers for one side or the other.

Chamber members, meanwhile, are raring to continue opening the economy.

“I don’t know when we’ll be able to go into full Phase 3, but the needle’s pointing in the right direction,” said Chamber President Mark Wilson, who thanked members for “not letting up” on pressing for reopening.