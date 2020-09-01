Daniella Levine Cava touts another $1 million raised as former rival endorses Steve Bovo

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava says she raised another $1 million in just 10 days following the Aug. 18 Primary Election.

The announcement comes as former mayoral candidate Xavier Suarez is endorsing Esteban “Steve” Bovo over Levine Cava.

Candidates last submitted official fundraising reports on Aug. 14, covering pre-primary fundraising through Aug. 13. Those reports showed Levine Cava was one of the best fundraisers in the contest, raising $3.73 million between her campaign and her PC, Our Democracy.

Bovo raised $2.22 million through Aug. 13. That’s still a hefty sum but well short of Levine Cava’s total. Now, Levine Cava Senior Advisor Christian Ulvert, says his candidate has banked another $1 million ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.

“Following a strong win on primary Election Night, we have hit the ground running continuing to build on the enormous momentum from the primary,” Ulvert said after Bovo and Levine Cava took the top two spots, respectively, in the primary race.

“Our bipartisan coalition of supporters continue to come together to help propel Daniella’s campaign. With just over two months to go, we are fired up and ready to break the highest barriers on Nov. 3 by electing Miami-Dade’s first female Mayor.”

Suarez, the former Miami Mayor, was a big get for Bovo though. Suarez placed fourth in the Aug. 18 contest and sits alongside Bovo and Levine Cava on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Both candidates publicly lobbied for his endorsement after Suarez released a list of his priorities for his preferred candidate.

In the end, he chose Commissioner Bovo.

“It must be a person that knows how to govern, that has the experience, that understands the economy, and I believe in this case Bovo is much better,” Suarez said in explaining his decision.

“I firmly believe that our county will thrive so long as we have a commitment to take the best ideas forward. Xavier Suarez and I share common values and are dedicated to good government and common-sense solutions for our county’s future prosperity.”

That leaves former Mayor Alex Penelas as one of the biggest names yet to endorse. Penelas sought the office once again this cycle, placing third on primary night and just missing out on the runoff. He was the best fundraiser of the contest prior to that point.