Brady PAC backs Christine Hunschofsky in HD 96

The political arm of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is endorsing Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky as she pursues the House District 96 seat.

HD 96 spans Coconut Creek, Coral Springs and Parkland. Hunschofsky has served as Parkland Mayor since 2016. Her tenure includes the 2018 attack at Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people.

“When her community needed it most, Mayor Christine Hunschofsky demonstrated strong and compassionate leadership — helping to steer Parkland, Florida through the aftermath of one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings,” said Brady PAC Executive Director Brian Lemek.

“Mayor Hunschofsky has testified before the United States House of Representatives, pushing for gun safety legislation — and in the midst of a pandemic where gun sales continue to soar in the state, we know she’ll continue the fight for common sense reforms in the Florida State House and beyond.”

The Brady campaign is one of the country’s largest gun control advocacy groups. The organization is named after President Ronald Reagan‘s press secretary, Jim Brady. Brady was disabled as a result of the 1981 assassination attempt on Reagan.

Hunschofsky secured the Democratic nomination in HD 96 last month after defeating her Democratic opponent, Saima Farooqui, with 72% of the vote.

Hunschofsky’s experience as Parkland Mayor has also netted her support from several families affected by the 2018 tragedy. Stand With Parkland, an organization created by families who lost children and spouses in the attack, backed Hunschofsky in August.

“Christine has been a vital and active participant in our community for over 15 years, and has provided exceptional leadership as the Mayor of Parkland through both good times and tragedy,” read a statement from the group.

“Mayor Hunschofsky was a powerful voice in the state capitol advocating for our devastated community in the wake [of the] Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.”

Hunschofsky served on the Parkland City Commission prior to running for Mayor. She is heavily favored against write-in candidate Muhammad Amin in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The winner of that contest will replace the late Rep. Kristin Jacobs. Jacobs passed away in April after a years-long battle with cancer.