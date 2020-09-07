Jill Biden (virtually) heads to Jacksonville Tuesday

The Democratic ticket on Tuesday is sending star power to Northeast Florida, in the form of prospective First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Biden is headed to Jacksonville, so to speak, for a 4 PM “virtual visit” on her Back to School tour.

According to the campaign, the “roundtable conversation on school reopenings … will be moderated by Duval County School Board member Darryl Willie and feature Duval County parents and teachers.”

“Participants will discuss the challenges of distance learning and the recent return to in-person learning. The roundtable will also highlight Joe Biden’s plan to reopen schools safely.”

The Jacksonville “back to school” event is the second Sunshine State stop for her on the tour, which includes iterations in battleground Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The campaign also held a “back to school” event in Delaware, the staging ground for most of its activity since Joe Biden became the nominee.

The campaign brought the show to the Tampa market last week, with a soft-focus event that somehow was part of a public speaking class at a state college, in which Dr. Biden alternated between airily aspirational bromides and stump speech tub-thumping.

“We’ve never seen the stakes in such tangible terms before,” Biden told a public speaking class at Pasco-Hernando State College. “We’re in an out of control pandemic, an unstable economy, it didn’t have to be this way … (with) racism … and violence in the streets.”

“How many of your relatives are risking their health working on the front lines? It did not have to be this way,” Biden told the students at the Tampa market stop. “We are living in the chaos of Donald Trump’s America.”

Expect similar formulations, and a dialogue of prescreened moderated questions, from the Jacksonville showcase, if the Tampa version was a reliable guide.