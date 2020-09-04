‘Some of them really just want to stay homeless:’ Hillsborough County Commission candidates talk eviction crisis

Housing was a hot topic at Friday’s virtual discussion featuring candidates for Hillsborough County Commission.

The threat of eviction amidst job loss from the COVID-19 pandemic has been on the minds of families across the county. One candidate stood out in her response to the crisis. While agreeing that something needs to be done, Republican candidate Maura Cruz Lanz was vocal in implying it may not be as big of a problem as it’s made out to be.

“I’m a landlord. I have many, many apartments, and I have had only one person that has not paid their rent, and they owed money prior to the COVID,” Lanz said. “They have taken advantage of the COVID shut down moratorium, so they haven’t paid the rent. That’s only one person, but they’re just taking advantage of the system right now.”

Lanz is a Cuban-American business owner running against Democrat Gwen Myers for the District 3 Commission seat. Both candidates attended the virtual meeting Friday, which was hosted by the Tampa Bay Tiger Bay Club. District 1 Democratic candidate HarryCohen and District 6 incumbent Pat Kemp also attended.

One of the primary issues tackled at the meeting was the looming threat of homelessness among many Hillsborough County families who cannot meet rent due to job loss from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced a federal emergency moratorium on evictions extended through December; however, many Americans are still unsure where they stand.

Lanz made some controversial statements at the meeting, suggesting that many homeless people want to stay homeless.

“I have met with many homeless people — some of them really just want to stay homeless, they do not want housing, they don’t want anything,” Lanz said. “A lot of them are mentally ill, and I agree with Gwen Myers as far as providing showers and a place where they can refresh themselves. That’s something that would be needed.”