Chris Latvala back in hospital with COVID-19

Overall COVID-19 findings follow positive trends, but median age drops

Chris Latvala back in hospital with COVID-19

Latvala was first diagnosed Aug. 29.

Rep. Chris Latvala is back in the hospital battling COVID-19, he announced Friday night.

“(This) is the hardest thing I have ever faced in my life. My trust is in the Great Physician above and the medical experts who will carry out His plan,” Latvala wrote on Facebook.

Latvala first tested positive on Aug. 29, which he announced on Facebook the next day from the hospital.

Now Latvala is back at Largo Medical Center with ongoing complications.

He wrote that others have worst cases and lauded frontline workers providing care.

“I am also reminded of the thousands of lives lost by this disease and those family still suffering. Millions of people around the world … have worse cases than I. Countless doctors and nurses died giving care to their patients. By any and all those measures I am an extremely blessed man,” Latvala said.

In his previous announcement, Latvala urged caution with a virus that has now become all too real for him.

“This pandemic is not over but we will get through it. Keep wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently,” he wrote.

Latvala has been self-isolating, when not in the hospital, since Aug. 26.

By Saturday afternoon Latvala had received more than 300 comments wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

Latvala serves Florida House District 67, which covers parts of mid- and north-Pinellas County, including Largo.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

