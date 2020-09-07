Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Kamala Harris, husband to visit Miami Thursday

America in Crisis Headlines

Racial tensions roiling U.S. pose target for election meddling
Doug Emhoff and Senator Kamala Harris. Image via AP

Headlines

Kamala Harris, husband to visit Miami Thursday

Prospective Second Couple South Florida bound.

on

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, will be in Miami Thursday, along with husband Doug Emhoff.

The Joe Biden campaign announced the Harris/Emhoff visit on Monday afternoon. Further details, including specific itinerary, are forthcoming.

For Emhoff and Harris both, this is the second Florida foray in recent weeks, demonstrating the importance of the battleground state to the Biden camp’s calculus.

In late August, she and U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell held a “Build Back Better” roundtable with Miami-area Hispanic entrepreneurs. However, that was a virtual event. Emhoff, meanwhile, had a virtual “Believers for Biden” event separately.

Whether Emhoff and Harris do a deep dive into Florida issues is an open question.

During the August event with Mucarsel-Powell, Harris demonstrated a limited engagement with Florida issues, offering a generic denunciation of Gov. Ron DeSantis (along with President Donald Trump) “have failed to manage the coronavirus.”

Otherwise, most of the messaging was big picture.

Similarly, Emhoff’s role (as is often the case with executive branch spouses) won’t be to offer policy prescriptions of his own, so much as to affirm the Senator. The home state Los Angeles Times, in a favorable piece, called him the “first-cheerleader-in-chief.”

While Joe Biden doesn’t have any Florida events this week that have been advised to media yet, prospective First Lady Jill Biden has favored Florida with two virtual stops on her own current “back to school” tour of battleground states.

One of those stops, a foray to New Port Richey’s Pasco-Hernando State College in the Tampa market, was last week.

The second Florida Zoom sojourn, a play in the Jacksonville market with a member of the Duval County School Board, is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Biden, who has been deployed to Florida with some frequency, should be expected to offer remarks in Jacksonville as she did the week before, lamenting the “chaos” of the Trump presidency and extolling the Democratic alternative.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are open this Labor Day Weekend? Which are closed?