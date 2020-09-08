Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Rob Bradley, Nick Patronis appointed to Water Management District boards

Headlines Tampa Bay

With five new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County schools, some 500 students and staff may now be quarantined
Rob Bradley

Headlines

Rob Bradley, Nick Patronis appointed to Water Management District boards

Gov. DeSantis tapped an outgoing State Senator and Captain Anderson’s co-owner.

on

Sen. Rob Bradley and Nick Patronis are among five people Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Tuesday morning to three North Florida water management district governing boards.

Bradley, a Flemming Island attorney, has been a Republican Senator for Senate District 5 since 2012 but is term limited and not seeking reelection. He will serve on the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board, which oversees ground water and surface water resources from Nassau County to Okeechobee County.

The last two years, Bradley has been the lead Senate budget negotiator. As the Appropriations Committee Chairman, he helped secure more than $1.25 billion for Florida’s environment and water resources.

Patronis is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market in Panama City Beach. He is also the younger brother of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis.

Former Gov. Rick Scott tapped Nick Patronis for the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board in 2015. With DeSantis’ appointment, he will return to that post.

He has also served as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association.

Kellie Ralston, who also joins the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board, is the Southeast Fisheries policy director for the American Sportfishing Association.

The Tallahassee resident served as a fisheries management analyst for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Currently, she serves on advisory panels to the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.

Alongside Bradley, DeSantis also appointed Janet Price, a senior manager of environmental affairs with Rayonier Inc., to the governing board for the St. Johns River Water Management District. The Fernandina Beach resident has also served in leadership roles on the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement.

For the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board, DeSantis appointed Harry Smith, the vice president of feed operations for Central States Enterprises.

The five appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are open this Labor Day Weekend? Which are closed?