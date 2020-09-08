Alan Cohn nabs 14 endorsements in race for CD 15

Former investigative journalist Alan Cohn announced a spate of new endorsements in his race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Cohn faces Republican Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, who lost to Franklin in the Aug. 18 GOP primary.

Cohn bested Rep. Adam Hattersley in the Democratic primary for a race that now no longer includes an incumbent.

Cohn nabbed endorsements from 14 elected officials and groups including Congress members Kathy Castor, Charlie Crist, Darren Soto, Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, all Democrats. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, also endorsed Cohn.

“We need more elected leaders in Congress like Alan who are willing to stand up to the special interests and corporate CEOs who are all too willing to pocket polluter profits at our expense. We have a moral obligation to our kids and grandkids to tackle climate change, unleash American ingenuity for clean, affordable energy and solve the climate crisis,” Castor said.

Castor did not endorse a candidate in the Primary Election, but did contribute financially to Hattersley’s campaign.

Fried previously endorsed Hattersley, but shifted her support to Cohn now that he’s the Democratic nominee.

Former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink also endorsed Cohn.

“Alan has spent his life as an investigative journalist holding powerful people and corporations accountable, something that is in great need in our country,” Sink said. “We need more people like Alan in public service and I know that in Congress he will do everything he can to serve and uplift the people in the 15th Congressional District.”

The endorsements are particularly critical now with less than two months before the Nov. 3 General Election.

Both Cohn and Hattersley had been running with significant emphasis on exposing Spano’s negatives, including his 2018 campaign finance blunder in which he accepted personal loans from two friends and then used those funds to fuel his campaign, a breech of campaign contributions limits.

With Spano now out of the race, Cohn instead faces a Republican candidate who lacks the same level of negatives to run against.

“I’m so grateful to receive the support from so many incredible people and organizations that fight every day to make Florida and our country better,” Cohn said. “In Congress, I’ll work with them and anyone else that’s ready to fix our healthcare system, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, and help provide relief for families and small businesses affected by the Coronavirus.”

Other endorsers include:

— Chris King – 2018 Democratic Nominee for Lt. Governor

— Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren

— Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association

— The Communication Workers of America

— Service Employees International Union

— American Federation of Government Employees

— International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers