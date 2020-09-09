Barbara Lagoa, Carlos Muniz make President’s shortlist for future U.S. Supreme Court slots

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump floated two Florida justices as potential additions to the United States Supreme Court.

Both Barbara Lagoa and Carlos Muñiz, respectively a former and a current member of the Florida Supreme Court appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, were among a list of twenty names introduced by the President to media at the White House.

The President envisions as many as four Supreme Court openings being available in the next term, and it’s a sign of the national reputation of both that they were shortlisted along with Senators Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, as well as other jurists from around the nation.

It’s also emblematic of the Governor’s strong position with the President that two of his appointees made this list of public names.

Confirmed in 2019 to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by an 80-15 margin, the fiftyish Miami-born Lagoa was first appointed to the bench by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2006. She previously was chief judge of the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Miami, a capacity in which she heard over 11,000 cases.

DeSantis appointed Muñiz — a top aide to both former Gov. Jeb Bush and former Attorney General Pam Bondi — to the court even before picking Lagoa.

Muñiz served as the general counsel to the U.S. Department of Education under Secretary Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump, and was one of the two non-judge finalists nominated by the Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) out of 59 applicants.

Muñiz was Bush’s Deputy General Counsel from 2001-03. More recently, Muñiz was Bondi’s deputy attorney general and chief of staff from 2011-14.

Meanwhile, DeSantis continues to try to put his own stamp on Florida’s Supreme Court, with a staunch defense of the controversial appointment of Renatha Francis in Broward County on Wednesday.

Ironically, it was Muniz, one of his picks for the court, who said that DeSantis “exceeded his authority” in picking her. Francis technically isn’t eligible for the court until she has been a member of the Bar for ten years, a mark that isn’t until Sept. 24, 2020.

Regardless of the outcome of the Francis fracas, Republican leaders are lauding the President’s prescience for his Sunshine State double dip.

Among themL Senate President Bill Galvano, who said that Trump made a great choice.