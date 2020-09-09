Connect with us

Kat Cammack kicks off CD 3 General Election campaign Thursday

The guestlist includes several elected Republicans.

Republican Kat Cammack is gearing up for the General Election in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Thursday, her campaign will hold a “General Election Kick-off” event at Rustic Oaks Ranch, 27317 78th Ave. in High Springs. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More details and RSVP information is available on the campaign’s Facebook page.

The event is one of the first for Cammack since her convincing victory in the Republican primary for CD 3. Facing nine other Republicans, Cammack earned 25% of the vote in the Aug. 18 election, putting her five points ahead of the No. 2 finisher

She is now the odds-on favorite to succeed her former boss, four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, in the North Central Florida district.

Though the district’s partisan lean is working in her favor, she still must get by Adam Christensen, who emerged from a competitive three-way primary to become the Democratic nominee last month.

The guestlist for Cammack’s event features several prominent Republicans, including a pair of her primary opponents — former Gainesville City Commissioner Todd Chase and Ryan Chamberlin, an author and speaker.

Also attending are Sens. Dennis Baxley and Keith Perry as well as Rep. Chuck Clemons, all of whom represent a slice of the sprawling congressional district. Candidates Jennifer Bradley, who is running for Senate District 5, and Joe Harding, who is running in House District 22. are also expected to attend.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It has a strong Republican advantage — Yoho won reelection by 15 percentage points in 2018.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

