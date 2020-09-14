New video highlights Anna Eskamani’s leadership during pandemic

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani on Monday released a video highlighting what she has done to help constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, dubbed “We’re Ready,” begins with a focus on her office’s work following the collapse of the state unemployment system.

“I was inspired by my parents’ example. Immigrants who worked long hours to achieve the American dream here in Florida for their kids. Who taught me about the dignity found in good, honest work, about sacrifice, and empathy,” she says in the ad.

She continues, “People are looking for compassion, they’re looking for a little help to get back on their feet, and leadership in a time of crisis. And Governor … This isn’t it.”

The video also features several of Eskamani’s constituents, many of whom are the focal point in their own videos as part of Eskamani’s “Why We’re On Team Anna” video series.

“Florida’s leaders are failing the people and the people are ready to lead,” Eskamani said in a news release announcing the video. “Since my first days in the Florida Legislature we’ve centered our work on everyday people, pushing back against corporate greed while building bridges to get things done. Now more than ever, our state deserves leaders who are focused on a path to recovery that leaves no one behind. We’re ready — for a brighter, healthier, and more just Florida.”

Eskamani is running for a second term in House District 47, which covers part of Orange County. She will face Republican nominee Jeremy Sisson in November.

As of Sept. 4, Eskamani was well ahead in fundraising with more $230,000 raised and $146,000 on hand in her campaign account and another $70,000 on hand in her political committee, People Power for Florida.

Sisson, meanwhile, has raised $22,630 and has about $5,000 on hand.