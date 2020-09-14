Tim Tebow to deliver keynote address at 2020 Human Trafficking Summit

University of Florida football legend Tim Tebow will join Attorney General Ashley Moody at the 2020 Annual Human Trafficking Summit.

The two-time college football national champion and Heisman Trophy winner will be the summit’s keynote speaker.

“I am thrilled to have fellow Gator Tim Tebow as our keynote speaker for this year’s record-breaking Human Trafficking Summit,” Moody said. “I commend his selfless work through the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring awareness to this horrific crime. His passion to serve and save children from this abuse will change lives. I’m excited for our registrants to hear about the great work his foundation is doing and look forward to the launch of our Summit on Oct. 6.”

While Tebow is renowned for his accomplishments on the field, he is also celebrated for his work off the field. In 2010, Tebow created the Tim Tebow Foundation on the building blocks of “Faith, Hope and Love.” The foundation, among other missions, works to end human trafficking and improve the lives of children.

“Human Trafficking is the darkest of evils and it is my heart to rally every individual, every resource, and every network to come together to create more impact in prevention, rescue, and healing…but, ultimately, to end human trafficking,” Tebow said. “As my foundation and I elevate our voice and our effort in the fight against human trafficking, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the State of Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit to stand on the line with others fighting this fight.”

The 2020 Human Trafficking Summit will be held online on Oct. 6 for the first time in the event’s history. The event will also feature notable state leaders such as University of Central Florida President Alexander Cartwright, Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller.

In all, more than 15 hours of presentations will be delivered by speakers from across the nation.