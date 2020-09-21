Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz’s new book, ‘Firebrand’ — 'Sports Fan'

Federal Headlines

Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz's forthcoming book, 'Firebrand'
Image via AP.

Federal

Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz’s new book, ‘Firebrand’ — ‘Sports Fan’

Gaetz talks about how sports can foster a better America.

on

Representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, the reddest in the state, Matt Gaetz has cultivated an in-your-face style, a flair for the dramatic — and a bromance with President Donald Trump.

All of which is front-and-center in his new book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” which goes on sale Sept. 22.

Florida Politics has been offered a sneak peek at three chapters from Gaetz’s new book. In Chapter 10 — titled “Sports Fan” — he riffs about his love of sports and how citizens can cooperate to form Team America.

In this article:, ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    September 21, 2020 at 6:18 am

    Gaetz is just another dui goptrump cult loser! Vote Blue! Vote Democrat up and down ballot!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Two Florida judges among possible Trump nominees for U.S. Supreme Court.