Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz’s new book, ‘Firebrand’ — ‘Sports Fan’

Representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, the reddest in the state, Matt Gaetz has cultivated an in-your-face style, a flair for the dramatic — and a bromance with President Donald Trump.

All of which is front-and-center in his new book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” which goes on sale Sept. 22.

Florida Politics has been offered a sneak peek at three chapters from Gaetz’s new book. In Chapter 10 — titled “Sports Fan” — he riffs about his love of sports and how citizens can cooperate to form Team America.