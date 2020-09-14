‘Disgusted’ Ashley Moody demands Netflix yank controversial ‘Cuties’

Republican Ashley Moody signed on to a letter with three other attorneys general demanding that Netflix stop showing “Cuties,” a show she contends exploits children.

“As a mother and public servant dedicated to ending human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of our children, I am disgusted and discouraged that this film is being circulated in mainstream media. I am calling on Netflix to protect our children and common decency by removing Cuties from its streaming platform.”

Moody offered the quote along with a letter from Ohio’s Attorney General that she and her counterparts from Texas and Louisiana cosigned, a letter that laid out in stark terms the content objections.

“This film contains the gratuitous exposure of a young girl’s breast; it repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children; and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.

“Repeated images of eleven-year old children gyrating, ‘twerking,’ and simulating sex in tight, skimpy clothes simply serves as fodder for those with criminal imaginations, serving to normalize the view that children are sexual beings. It whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways—ways I have had to prosecute,” asserted Ohio AG Dave Yost in the letter.

While the film’s director has said she shares “the same fight” against human trafficking as the film’s critics, that message is not resonating with elected Republicans in an election year.

The pressure from the attorneys general comes amidst an outcry among cultural conservatives, which has included a call from one Indiana Republican Congressman for the DOJ to investigate the online streaming company.

Closer to home, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said the program was “exploitative, dangerous and borders on child pornography.”

Moody, for her part, has taken strong stands against human trafficking in her time in office. She was selected as co-chair of the National Association of Attorneys General Human Trafficking Committee this year.