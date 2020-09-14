Connect with us

Headlines Influence

'Disgusted' Ashley Moody demands Netflix yank controversial 'Cuties'

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 9.14.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Headlines

‘Disgusted’ Ashley Moody demands Netflix yank controversial ‘Cuties’

AG wants ‘Cuties’ gone from the streaming platform.

on

Republican Ashley Moody signed on to a letter with three other attorneys general demanding that Netflix stop showing “Cuties,” a show she contends exploits children.

“As a mother and public servant dedicated to ending human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of our children, I am disgusted and discouraged that this film is being circulated in mainstream media. I am calling on Netflix to protect our children and common decency by removing Cuties from its streaming platform.”

Moody offered the quote along with a letter from Ohio’s Attorney General that she and her counterparts from Texas and Louisiana cosigned, a letter that laid out in stark terms the content objections.

“This film contains the gratuitous exposure of a young girl’s breast; it repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children; and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.

“Repeated images of eleven-year old children gyrating, ‘twerking,’ and simulating sex in tight, skimpy clothes simply serves as fodder for those with criminal imaginations, serving to normalize the view that children are sexual beings. It whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways—ways I have had to prosecute,” asserted Ohio AG Dave Yost in the letter.

While the film’s director has said she shares “the same fight” against human trafficking as the film’s critics, that message is not resonating with elected Republicans in an election year.

The pressure from the attorneys general comes amidst an outcry among cultural conservatives, which has included a call from one Indiana Republican Congressman for the DOJ to investigate the online streaming company.

Closer to home, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said the program was “exploitative, dangerous and borders on child pornography.”

Moody, for her part, has taken strong stands against human trafficking in her time in office. She was selected as co-chair of the National Association of Attorneys General Human Trafficking Committee this year.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    September 14, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Censorship – a calling card of the Republicon party, the faux moral elitists.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida bars, breweries can reopen Monday at 50% capacity.