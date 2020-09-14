Motorola Solutions’ next-gen cloud service promises ‘maximum resiliency’ when disaster strikes

Motorola Solutions announced a next-generation radio communications network Monday that it says will provide “maximum resiliency” to essential communications networks.

CirrusCentral Core is a cloud-based secondary core for the company’s ASTRO 25 land mobile radio (LMR) systems. Astro 25 is Motorola’s LMR solution that employs Project 25 digital radio standards.

Project 25 radios are the standard for public safety agencies as they are can maintain full functionality even if a natural disaster such as a hurricane knocks out cell or internet service.

Available as a subscription service, CirrusCentral Core will be continuously updated to keep current with the latest communication software, and it eliminates the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical, in-building backup core site.

“Resiliency is one of the most important features of ASTRO 25 networks,” said Scott Mottonen, Motorola Solutions’ senior vice president of product. “If a master site is impacted by a storm, such as a hurricane or tornado, the system automatically reroutes radio calls to the cloud core for continued communications. With CirrusCentral Core, system managers can access their secondary core virtually, with no need to travel to a physical site in hazardous conditions.”

Motorola said the new service “is available with a low upfront investment, no upgrade costs, and pay-per-site pricing to fit an agency’s unique needs.”

Additionally, CirrusCentral Core doesn’t require agencies to shell out for any on-site hardware, or bring on in-house professionals to maintain it.

Instead, system administrators can access a simple web-based user interface to monitor a radio network that spans a city, county or state. And they can do so from any location and on any device.

Like the core, CirrusCentral Management is also continuously updated with new features that enhance system monitoring and now includes the capability to search for radios and update them remotely; diagnostic and verification tools; and an anomaly detection and alert system.

Motorola said it expects CirrusCentral Core to be available to public safety agencies in early December. CirrusCentral Management is available today.