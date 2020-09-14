Gov. DeSantis recommends Judge Renatha Francis as federal judge to President Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Monday President Donald Trump is considering Judge Renatha Francis to become a federal judge.

The announcement comes after Windermere Rep. Geraldine Thompson successfully derailed DeSantis’s appointment of Francis. When Francis withdrew her nomination Friday, DeSantis said he picked up the phone and called the President.

“I did not feel like she had been treated very well throughout this process,” DeSantis said, adding: “I told him that we have a great judge down here in Florida who was going to be on the Supreme Court and while that didn’t work out, I think she would make a great federal judge in the Southern District of Florida.”

The Governor stopped short of guaranteeing Francis the position but added she is “actively under consideration.” He described Trump as “very receptive” of the recommendation.

Francis, a Black woman and immigrant, would have been the first Jamaican-American on the Florida Supreme Court.

She and her family were present at the press conference, where DeSantis later announced Judge Jamie Grosshans of the 5th District Court of Appeals would instead go on to fill the Court vacancy.

Francis thanked the Governor for considering her and the recommendation to President Trump. She described the opportunity as humbling and overwhelming.

“I was absolutely floored,” Francis told reporters about the recommendation. “Something like this doesn’t happen to a small island girl, immigrant who came here just hoping to get a piece of the American dream.”

She also had a message for the President.

“I can promise you that I will faithfully adhere to the text of the Constitution and that I will faithfully apply the laws of this country to the facts before me,” she said.