Nick Duran adds nearly $21K, expands cash lead over Bruno Barreiro in HD 112

State Rep. Nicholas Duran

Duran now has a cash advantage of more than $168,000.

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran expanded his cash lead over Republican challenger Bruno Barreiro, as Duran added nearly $21,000 in the latest finance reporting period.

That period spans Aug. 22-Sept. 4. Barreiro’s campaign added just under $7,700 during that period. His political committee, Leadership for Miami-Dade, pulled in another $13,000.

Duran is defending his seat in House District 112, which covers parts of coastal Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables and Key Biscayne.

Floridians for a Stronger Democracy gave to Duran’s PC. Ryan Tyson chairs that group. Tyson is the chief political strategist for the Associated Industries of Florida, which typically has a conservative lean.

Giffords PAC, a group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords that advocates for stricter gun control, added $3,000 as well.

Barreiro collected just under $6,400 during the same period, less than one-third of Duran’s total. His political committee, Transparency in Government, didn’t collect any money in the most recent period.

Barreiro spent just over $5,900, mostly on consulting and other fees.

Duran’s PC shipped $6,000 to help Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández take the Senate District 39 seat. Duran’s campaign also spent close to $6,000, mostly on office rent, accounting services and consulting costs.

Duran entered the General Election with a cash advantage of around $163,000 over Barreiro. That advantage has grown to $168,000 after the most recent reports.

Duran holds nearly $109,000 in his campaign account, plus more than $83,000 in his PC. That’s close to $192,000 in total.

Barreiro has less than $20,000 in his campaign and around $4,200 in his PC. That gives the Republican just under $24,000 overall as he tries to take the HD 112 seat from Duran.

Barreiro served in the House from 1992-1998. He then ran for the Miami-Dade County Commission, serving there for 20 years. Duran has held the HD 112 seat since winning a 2016 contest against Rosy Palomino.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 4.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

